2016 Nissan Altima

55,111 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sealey's Auto

647-773-4385

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

SL | NO ACCIDENTS| NAVIGATION | LEATHER

2016 Nissan Altima

SL | NO ACCIDENTS| NAVIGATION | LEATHER

Location

Sealey's Auto

191 Bowes Rd, Concord, ON L4K 1H9

647-773-4385

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

55,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5999064
  • Stock #: 337949
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN337949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 337949
  • Mileage 55,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN ALTIMA SL
** ONE OWNER **

** LEATHER **

** BLINDSPOT **

** NO ACCIDENTS**

** NAVIGATION **

** SUNROOF **

** APPLY CARPLAY **

** BACK UP CAMERA **

**BLUETOOTH**

** HEATED SEATS**

**AUTOMATIC**

**AIR CONDITION**

**POWER SEATS**

**POWER WINDOWS* 

**HEATED SEATS**

**BLUETOOTH/IPOD CONNECTIVITY/USB**

**CLEAN VEHICLE**

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

 

As per MTO all vehicles to be road worthy are required to be safety inspected and certified. Enjoy our low cost safety packages for only $495. Comes with complementary oil change.


CONTACT SEALEYS AUTOMOTIVE INC

2-191 BOWES RD CONCORD ONT L4K 1H9
CONTACT: OFFICE-905-660-9200.
CELL PHONE ( CALL/TEXT)- 647-773-4385

EMAIL : sealeysauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

