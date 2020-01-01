Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

81,235 KM

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Sealey's Auto

647-773-4385

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD | PANORAMIC ROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD | PANORAMIC ROOF | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Sealey's Auto

191 Bowes Rd, Concord, ON L4K 1H9

647-773-4385

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

81,235KM
Used
  • Stock #: 914629
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC914629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,235 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN ROGUE
** NO ACCIDENTS**
** AWD**

** SUNROOF **

** PANORAMIC ROOF**

**BACK UP CAMERA**

** BLUETOOTH **

**2 SETS OF KEYS**

**AIR CONDITION**

**FENDER AUDIO WITH SUB WOOFER**

**POWER WINDOWS* 

**HEATED MIRRORS**

**BLUETOOTH/IPOD CONNECTIVITY/USB**

**HEATED SEATS**

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

 

As per MTO all vehicles to be road worthy are required to be safety inspected and certified. Enjoy our low cost safety packages for only $495. Comes with complementary oil change.


CONTACT SEALEYS AUTOMOTIVE INC

2-191 BOWES RD CONCORD ONT L4K 1H9
CONTACT: OFFICE-905-660-9200.
CELL PHONE ( CALL/TEXT)- 647-773-4385

EMAIL : sealeysauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sealey's Auto

Sealey's Auto

191 Bowes Rd, Concord, ON L4K 1H9

647-773-4385

