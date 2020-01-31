Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV NO ACCIDENT|CAMERA|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYS/CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$9,445

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,684KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4672209
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GL660830
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***

2016 NISSAN SENTRA SV. 4 CYLINDER. PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH.ALLOYS. KEY-LESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 133684 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $9445.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

