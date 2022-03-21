Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

154,648 KM

Details Description Features

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV Bluetooth Alloys Cruise Control

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

154,648KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8801729
  • Stock #: M-2166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,648 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc

UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom, Canadian vehicle / 

Good condition, runs and drives just  like brand new.

Car has lots of features like Cruise Control, Sport and Eco driving mode

Alloys and much more. Car history will be  provided at our dealership. 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test  drive the car. 

Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 59,332 KM
$26,588 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 116,449 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 36,341 KM
$23,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory