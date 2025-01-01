Menu
<p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE , JUST ADD TAX AND LICENSING </span></strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong>Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 6.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong>Starting AT $599 (plus tax)  We are able to offer Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing.  Powertrain Warranty  of 3 months/ 3000km. 36 Month Roadside Coverage and  up to $4000 off your next car if in the event it gets stolen ! </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong>Want more peace of mind ?  Most cars can get up to  4 years/unlimited km  cover.  </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong>Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ?  * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS </strong></p><p style=text-align: left;> </p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong>The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - <span style=text-decoration-line: underline;>Buy with Confidence</span> </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong>We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY </strong></span></em></p><p style=text-align: left;> </p><p style=line-height: 1.1; text-align: left;><strong>Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.</strong><br /><br /><strong>Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950</strong></p>

2016 Porsche Cayenne

198,680 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne

12428406

2016 Porsche Cayenne

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,680KM
VIN WP1AA2A21GLA05003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Porsche Cayenne