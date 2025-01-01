Menu
ACCIDENT FREE | BACKUP CAM | AWD | PANORAMIC | COOL SEATS | HEATED STEERING 

2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE.AWD. BACKUP CAMERA. SUNROOF. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. COOL VENTED LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY.AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 174,185 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $ 22,745 .00.   PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. 

Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy. 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.

2016 Porsche Cayenne

174,000 KM

$22,745

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Porsche Cayenne

ACCIDENT FREE | BACKUP CAM | AWD | SUNROOF | COOL/HEATED SEATS

12857729

2016 Porsche Cayenne

ACCIDENT FREE | BACKUP CAM | AWD | SUNROOF | COOL/HEATED SEATS

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Sale

$22,745

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
VIN WP1AA2A23GKA09530

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

"  ACCIDENT FREE | BACKUP CAM | AWD | PANORAMIC | COOL SEATS | HEATED STEERING "

2016 PORSCHE CAYENNE.AWD. BACKUP CAMERA. SUNROOF. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR. COOL VENTED LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY.AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 174,185 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $ 22,745 .00.   PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy. 


WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.


As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for extra cost.


Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Clock

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.27 Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 w/Direct Fuel Injection
85-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
770.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

GVWR: 2
DVD-Audio
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic -inc: auto start/stop function and gearshift controls on steering wheel
Compatible Remote CD
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
810 kgs (6
195 lbs)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
External Memory Control and 40 Gb Internal Memory
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
$22,745

+ taxes & licensing>

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2016 Porsche Cayenne