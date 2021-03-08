Menu
2016 Porsche Panamera

142,997 KM

$44,445

+ tax & licensing
$44,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2016 Porsche Panamera

2016 Porsche Panamera

4 Edition ADAPTIVE CRUISE|LANE ASSIST|NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT

2016 Porsche Panamera

4 Edition ADAPTIVE CRUISE|LANE ASSIST|NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,445

+ taxes & licensing

142,997KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: WP0AA2A70GL001618

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 142,997 KM

*AWD|HEATED &COOLING SEATS*



2016PORSCHE PANAMERA 4 PREMIUM. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. LANE ASIIST. BLIND SPOT SENSORS. NAVIGATION.PUSH START.BACK UP CAMERA.FRONT AND BACK PARKING SENSORS.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 142997KMS. RUN AND DRIVES GOOD. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $44,445.00.

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 647 835 7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

