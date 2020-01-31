Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

SLT DIESEL|CAMERA|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT DIESEL|CAMERA|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 4673847
  2. 4673847
  3. 4673847
  4. 4673847
  5. 4673847
  6. 4673847
  7. 4673847
  8. 4673847
  9. 4673847
  10. 4673847
  11. 4673847
  12. 4673847
  13. 4673847
  14. 4673847
  15. 4673847
  16. 4673847
  17. 4673847
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 290,654KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4673847
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM4GS131491
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***CERTIFIED|DIESEL|4X4***

2016 DODGE RAM 1500 140.5” OUTDOORMAN 4X4 . ONE OWNER. ACCIDENT FREE. CREW CAB. REMOTE STARTER. HEATED SEATS . HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BACK UP CAMERA.RUNNING BOARDS. BLUETOOTH. KEY-LESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 290654 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $16,995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

SKYLINE AUTO UNIT 17 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388 

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2015 Mercedes-Benz E...
 105,721 KM
$23,445 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 151,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 535 i xDriv...
 154,652 KM
$12,445 + tax & lic
Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Send A Message