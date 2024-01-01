Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

103,626 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2.5I TOURING TECH PACKAGE

2.5I TOURING TECH PACKAGE

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5I TOURING TECH PACKAGE

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,626KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJCNC4GH553922

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1384
  • Mileage 103,626 KM

TECH PACKAGE WITH EYESIGHT,
This Subaru Forester Touring Tech package also equipped with Eyesight and AWD is FULLY loaded. Comes with ALL the great features that Subaru has to offer. Its in absolute AMAZING condition with the very LOW KMS. One of the most safest vehicles on the planet and one of the most reliable vehicles on n the planet you can not go wrong when choosing this vehicle.
-Award winner for most safe vehicle in the world.
-Award winner for #1 in Quality for the Price.
-Award winner for #1 in Product Quality.

LOW KMS
NO Accidents
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call to book a test drive 905-760-1909

Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

2016 Subaru Forester