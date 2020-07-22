Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,887

+ tax & licensing
$12,887

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE SUNROOF|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,887

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5653785
  VIN: 2T1BURHE3GC745231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***ONE OWNER|CERTIFIED***



2016TOYOTA COROLLALE PLUS.POWER GLASS SUNROOF. ALLOY WHEELS. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 99,000KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $12,887.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
CVT

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

