$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE NAVIGATION|AWD|SUNROOF|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

2016 Toyota RAV4

SE NAVIGATION|AWD|SUNROOF|CAMERA|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,963KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5134556
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV7GW462301
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

***ACCIDENT FREE|CERTIFIED***



2016TOYOTA RAV4 SEAWD .NAVIGATION.LEATHER INTERIOR.BLIND SPOT MONITOR.BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER.SUNROOF. BLUETOOTH.ALLOY WHEELS. KEY-LESS ENTRY WITH 2 SET OF KEYS.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 154,963KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $18,995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-333-7730 Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

