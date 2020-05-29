2016 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
***ACCIDENT FREE|CERTIFIED***
2016TOYOTA RAV4 SEAWD .NAVIGATION.LEATHER INTERIOR.BLIND SPOT MONITOR.BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER.SUNROOF. BLUETOOTH.ALLOY WHEELS. KEY-LESS ENTRY WITH 2 SET OF KEYS.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 154,963KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $18,995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-333-7730 Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
