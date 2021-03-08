Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

161,000 KM

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|BLUETOOTH

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6686951
  VIN: 2T3BFREV5GW433173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED***





2016TOYOTA RAV4 LE. HEATED SEATS. ALLOY WHEELS. HEATED SEATS. 4 CYLINDER. BACK UP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 161,000KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $14,997.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W,

VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8

PH: 1-647 835 7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

