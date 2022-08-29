Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

146,000 KM

Details Description

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited I AWD I LEATHER I NAVI I HYBRID

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited I AWD I LEATHER I NAVI I HYBRID

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 9101914
  2. 9101914
  3. 9101914
  4. 9101914
  5. 9101914
  6. 9101914
  7. 9101914
  8. 9101914
  9. 9101914
  10. 9101914
  11. 9101914
  12. 9101914
  13. 9101914
  14. 9101914
  15. 9101914
  16. 9101914
  17. 9101914
  18. 9101914
  19. 9101914
  20. 9101914
  21. 9101914
  22. 9101914
  23. 9101914
  24. 9101914
  25. 9101914
  26. 9101914
  27. 9101914
  28. 9101914
  29. 9101914
  30. 9101914
  31. 9101914
  32. 9101914
  33. 9101914
  34. 9101914
  35. 9101914
Contact Seller

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9101914
  • Stock #: 50D09-023615
  • VIN: JTMDJREV4GD023615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED TOP TRIM LEVEL PACKAGE WITH NO ACCIDENTS - HARD TO FIND HYBRID WITH HIGHWAY MILEAGE - Special Financing Price Advertised $29,989 or Pay Cash Price $31,490 plus hst and licensing* NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS / POWER SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COLLISION ASSIST / COMFORT ACCESS / POWER TAILGATE /SUNROOF / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________


NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________


Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00


- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________


Financing Starts From the Lowest Market Rate%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit ********** for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________


We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.


_________________________________________________________________________


Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us atsales @ torontoautohaus . comor call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________


As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 0 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifi...
 118,696 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 126,866 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory