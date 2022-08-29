2016 Toyota RAV4

$29,989 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9101914

9101914 Stock #: 50D09-023615

50D09-023615 VIN: JTMDJREV4GD023615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 146,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.