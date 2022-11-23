$25,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388
2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited LIMITED|HYBRID|LOADED|CERTIFIED
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9433647
- VIN: JTMDJREV8GD029059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,867 KM
Vehicle Description
*BLIND SPOT|LEATHER|LANE ASSIST|COLLISION WARNING”
2016 TOYOTA RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID. PUSH START. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. POWER GLASS SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. FRONT AND BACK PARKING SENSORS. ALLOY WHEELS. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 154867 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
Guaranteed Approval.Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
