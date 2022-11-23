Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

154,867 KM

$25,995

$25,995 + tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Hybrid Limited LIMITED|HYBRID|LOADED|CERTIFIED

Hybrid Limited LIMITED|HYBRID|LOADED|CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9433647
  VIN: JTMDJREV8GD029059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,867 KM

Vehicle Description

*BLIND SPOT|LEATHER|LANE ASSIST|COLLISION WARNING”



2016 TOYOTA RAV4 LIMITED HYBRID. PUSH START. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. POWER GLASS SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. FRONT AND BACK PARKING SENSORS. ALLOY WHEELS. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 154867 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $25995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval.Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

