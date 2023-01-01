Menu
2016 Volkswagen Beetle

45,086 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic 2dr Cpe Auto

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic 2dr Cpe Auto

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,086KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044690
  • Stock #: M-2344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 45086 KM Canadian vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition,

Runs and drives just like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like

Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Navigation,Rear Cam and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

