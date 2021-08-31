+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
**FULLY LOADED|NO ACCIDENT**
2016 VOLVO XC90 T6 INSCRIPTION AWD. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. PANORAMIC ROOF. LEATHER INTERIOR. BACK UP CAMERA. ALLOY WHEELS. PARKING SENSORS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 148965 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $29995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8