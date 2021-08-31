Menu
2016 Volvo XC90

148,965 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription ADAPTIVE CRUISE|PANO ROOF|CERTIFIED

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription ADAPTIVE CRUISE|PANO ROOF|CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7651849
  • VIN: YV4A22PL0G1072697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,965 KM

Vehicle Description

**FULLY LOADED|NO ACCIDENT**



2016 VOLVO XC90 T6 INSCRIPTION AWD. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. PANORAMIC ROOF. LEATHER INTERIOR. BACK UP CAMERA. ALLOY WHEELS. PARKING SENSORS.  BLUETOOTH.  KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 148965 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $29995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING

 

SKYLINE AUTO                                                              3232 STEELES AVE W,                                                  VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647-835-7730 



  Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

