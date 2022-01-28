Menu
2017 Audi Q7

81,000 KM

Details Description

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Technik S-Line I 21" Wheels I NO ACCIDENTI Dynamic

Location

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8185809
  • Stock #: 70M05-341628
  • VIN: WA1WAAF72HD341628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TECHNIK S-LINE DYNAMIC - Special Financing Price Advertised $45,990 or Cash Price $47,800 / TECHNIK / NO ACCIDENTS / 21" ALLOYS / NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / DIGITAL CLUSTER / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COLLISION ASSIST / POWER TAILGATE / LEATHER / HEATED & COOLED POWER MEMORY SEATS / HID HEADLIGHTS / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com *** NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C.
_________________________________________________________________________
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com
_________________________________________________________________________
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package for Only $695
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Check
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
We Include Worry Free 60 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 8 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price
_________________________________________________________________________
No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

