2017 BMW 5 Series

+ taxes & licensing
8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE: $39888 | CASH PRICE: $40888
2017 BMW 540i XDRIVE. M SPORT PACKAGE. HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. NAVIGATION. DRIVER ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CAMERA. HEATED LEATHER SEATS. CLEAN CARFAX. LOADED!
COLOUR: BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC EXTERIOR / COGNAC PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR WITH A HIGH GLOSS WOOD TRIM INTERIOR.
RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE GORGEOUS BMW LINE UP'S IS THIS STUNNING 540i. PROVIDING A CONSISTENT AND RELIABLE DRIVE LIKE ALL BMW SERIES VEHICLES THIS CAR IS NO EXCEPTION. POWERED BY A TURBOCHARGED AND INTERCOOLED DOCH 24-VALVE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE POWER IS NOT A CONCERN WITH THIS CAR. PUSHING 335HP @ 6500RPM WITH A TORQUE OF 332 LB-FT @ 1380RPM. WITH ALL THIS POWER LUXURY IS NEVER FORGOTTEN AND ALWAYS A GIVEN WITH BMW VEHICLES. COME ON DOWN TO OUR SHOWROOM TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR INVENTORY OF 5 SERIES BMW'S !
MAIN FEATURES & OPTIONS:
M Sport Package, M Aerodynamics Package, xDrive All-wheel Drive, Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Automatic Headlight - AM/FM Stereo - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - CD Player - Center Arm Rest - Child-Safety Locks - Climate Control - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - Daytime Running Lights - Digital Clock - Driver Side Airbag - Dual impact Airbags - Entertainment System - Fog Lights - Folding Rear Seat - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Heated Seats - Hill Ascent Control - Keyless Entry - Leather Seats - Leather Steering Wheels - Memory Seat - Navigation System - Parking Sensor - Passenger Airbag - Power Brakes - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Seat - Power Steering - Power Windows - Power-Assist Disc Brakes - Premium Audio - Rain Sensor Wipers - Rear Window Defroster - Rear Windows Wiper - Remote Trunk Release - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Electronic Stability Control - Sunroof/Moonroof - Tilt Steering - Tinted Glass - Low Tire Pressure Warning - Traction Control - Trip Odometer - Wood Trim Interior & MUCH MORE!!
If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.
We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN.
