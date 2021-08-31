2017 BMW 5 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 7 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7733094

7733094 Stock #: 890432

890432 VIN: WBAJE7C3XHG890432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour cognac

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 890432

Mileage 112,785 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.