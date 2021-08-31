Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 5 Series

112,785 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-4447

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive M Sport, Navigation, Camera, Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive M Sport, Navigation, Camera, Roof

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

416-792-4447

  1. 7733094
  2. 7733094
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,785KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7733094
  • Stock #: 890432
  • VIN: WBAJE7C3XHG890432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour cognac
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 890432
  • Mileage 112,785 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE SPECIAL PRICE: $39888 | CASH PRICE: $40888


 


ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER / BUY WITH CONFIDENCE


 


WHY PAY MORE ELSEWHERE?!


 


SAME DAY DELIVERY! WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT TYPES!


 


FULL CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP!


2017 BMW 540i XDRIVE. M SPORT PACKAGE. HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. NAVIGATION. DRIVER ASSIST. LANE ASSIST. CAMERA. HEATED LEATHER SEATS. CLEAN CARFAX. LOADED!


 


COLOUR: BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC EXTERIOR / COGNAC PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR WITH A HIGH GLOSS WOOD TRIM INTERIOR.


 


RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE GORGEOUS BMW LINE UP'S IS THIS STUNNING 540i. PROVIDING A CONSISTENT AND RELIABLE DRIVE LIKE ALL BMW SERIES VEHICLES THIS CAR IS NO EXCEPTION. POWERED BY A TURBOCHARGED AND INTERCOOLED DOCH 24-VALVE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE POWER IS NOT A CONCERN WITH THIS CAR. PUSHING 335HP @ 6500RPM WITH A TORQUE OF 332 LB-FT @ 1380RPM. WITH ALL THIS POWER LUXURY IS NEVER FORGOTTEN AND ALWAYS A GIVEN WITH BMW VEHICLES. COME ON DOWN TO OUR SHOWROOM TODAY AND TAKE A LOOK AT OUR INVENTORY OF 5 SERIES BMW'S !


 
MAIN FEATURES & OPTIONS:


M Sport Package, M Aerodynamics Package, xDrive All-wheel Drive, Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - Vehicle Anti-Theft System - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Automatic Headlight - AM/FM Stereo - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - CD Player - Center Arm Rest - Child-Safety Locks - Climate Control - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - Daytime Running Lights - Digital Clock - Driver Side Airbag - Dual impact Airbags - Entertainment System - Fog Lights - Folding Rear Seat - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Heated Seats - Hill Ascent Control - Keyless Entry - Leather Seats - Leather Steering Wheels - Memory Seat - Navigation System - Parking Sensor - Passenger Airbag - Power Brakes - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Seat - Power Steering - Power Windows - Power-Assist Disc Brakes - Premium Audio - Rain Sensor Wipers - Rear Window Defroster - Rear Windows Wiper - Remote Trunk Release - Satellite Radio - Security System - Side Airbag - Electronic Stability Control - Sunroof/Moonroof - Tilt Steering - Tinted Glass - Low Tire Pressure Warning - Traction Control - Trip Odometer - Wood Trim Interior & MUCH MORE!!


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


*Certification Fee may vary depending on various makes and models*


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yorkdale Fine Cars

2018 Jaguar XE 25t A...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 84,344 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Disc...
 63,000 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

416-792-XXXX

(click to show)

416-792-4447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory