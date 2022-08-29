Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

40,942 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT W/RS Remote Starter Rear Cam Heated Seats

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT W/RS Remote Starter Rear Cam Heated Seats

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,942KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283180
  • Stock #: M-2236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 40942 KM Canadian vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition,

Runs and drives just like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like

Rear cam, Remote Starter, Heated Seats and much more. Car history

will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

