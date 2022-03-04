Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger

94,255 KM

Details Description

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2017 Dodge Challenger

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT I LEATHER I SUNROOF I NAVI

2017 Dodge Challenger

SXT I LEATHER I SUNROOF I NAVI

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

94,255KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8528816
  Stock #: 50M01-008865
  VIN: 2C3CDZAG1HH008865

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 94,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Price Advertised $31,800 or Cash Price $33,490 SXT PREMIUM WITH NAVIGATION / LEATHER / SUNROOF / ALLOY WHEELS / HEATED SEATS / COMFORT ACCESS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More WINTER TIRES ARE NOT INCLUDED
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

