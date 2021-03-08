Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Charger

141,898 KM

Details Description Features

$19,745

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD|NO ACCIDENT|REMOTE START|CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD|NO ACCIDENT|REMOTE START|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 6693605
  2. 6693605
  3. 6693605
  4. 6693605
  5. 6693605
  6. 6693605
  7. 6693605
  8. 6693605
  9. 6693605
  10. 6693605
  11. 6693605
  12. 6693605
  13. 6693605
  14. 6693605
  15. 6693605
  16. 6693605
  17. 6693605
  18. 6693605
  19. 6693605
  20. 6693605
  21. 6693605
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,745

+ taxes & licensing

141,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6693605
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG2HH650904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,898 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 DODGE CHARGER SXT AWD. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. NO ACCIDENTS. ALLOY WHEELS.  BLUETOOTH. CLEAN CAR FAX. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. REAR AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 141898 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $19,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-647 333 7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 161,000 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 35,000 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XL S...
 307,654 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory