2017 Dodge Journey

55,093 KM

Details

$16,588

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value PKG FWD Push to start Crusie Ctrl*

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value PKG FWD Push to start Crusie Ctrl*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,588

+ taxes & licensing

55,093KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7977950
  Stock #: M-2129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,093 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC

 

UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle,

 

Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like Brand

 

new and It has only 55093 KM Comes CERTIFIED. Car history will be

 

provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

 

The Car has lots of features Like Push to Start, Dual Climate Ctrl and much more.

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Knee Air Bag

