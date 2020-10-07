Menu
2017 Ford Edge

133,228 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,228KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6004758
  VIN: 2FMPK3J80HBC05550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,228 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED FULLY LOADED FORD EDGE WHITE WITH BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER. COMES FULLY LOADED CERTIFIED 2017 FORD EDGE SEL WITH ALL THE GOODIES NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST AND MUCH MORE! READY TO TEST DRIVE.

CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707

FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT EVERYONE APPROVED!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

