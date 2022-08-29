$16,445+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE|NO ACCIDENT|CAMERA|ALLOYS|CERTIFIED
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9031738
- VIN: 1FMCU0G91HUC36565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE. 4 CYLINDER. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED EATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. . KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 141876 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $16445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
Vehicle Features
