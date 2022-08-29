Menu
2017 Ford Escape

141,876 KM

$16,445

+ tax & licensing
$16,445

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE|NO ACCIDENT|CAMERA|ALLOYS|CERTIFIED

2017 Ford Escape

SE|NO ACCIDENT|CAMERA|ALLOYS|CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,445

+ taxes & licensing

141,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9031738
  VIN: 1FMCU0G91HUC36565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,876 KM

Vehicle Description

 



2017 FORD ESCAPE SE. 4 CYLINDER. BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED EATS. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. . KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 141876 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $16445.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

