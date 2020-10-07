Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

163,968 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT CAMERA|4X4|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT CAMERA|4X4|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 5949921
  2. 5949921
  3. 5949921
  4. 5949921
  5. 5949921
  6. 5949921
  7. 5949921
  8. 5949921
  9. 5949921
  10. 5949921
  11. 5949921
  12. 5949921
  13. 5949921
  14. 5949921
  15. 5949921
  16. 5949921
  17. 5949921
  18. 5949921
  19. 5949921
  20. 5949921
  21. 5949921
  22. 5949921
  23. 5949921
  24. 5949921
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5949921
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0HFC24586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,968 KM

Vehicle Description

***4X4|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***



2017 FORD F-150 SUPERCREW XLT 4X4. BACK UP CAMERA. WITH ONE YEAR WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD. BLUETOOTH. CHROME WHEELS. KEY-LESS ENTRY WITH 2 SET OF KEYS.. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 163968 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $27,995.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8  PH: 1-647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 83,964 KM
$15,445 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 750 Li xDri...
 148,632 KM
$44,745 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna S...
 232,521 KM
$10,745 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory