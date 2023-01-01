2017 Ford Fusion

$17,490 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 9 , 8 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9645496

9645496 Stock #: 100M02-147768

100M02-147768 VIN: 3FA6P0LU8HR147768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 199,819 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.