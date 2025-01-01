2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong> REMOTE STARTER | V8 | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE </strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><br></strong><p><br></p>2017 GMS SIERRA 1500 143.5 CREW CAB  4WD. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 239,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. SELLING FOR $17,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS</strong></p><p><br></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744320668733_5511838636739607 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><p><span></span><strong>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</strong><span>. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.</span><br><br></p> <p>As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to<br>be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for $1195.</p><p><br>Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train<br>Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744241449222_738307976131763 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p><p><strong>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** </strong><br></p><p>We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most<br>competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our<br>process is fast & easy. <br></p><p><br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br><strong>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </strong> </p><p>CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,745

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE - BACKUP CAM | REMOTE STARTER | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12403923

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE - BACKUP CAM | REMOTE STARTER | HEATED SEATS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 12403923
  2. 12403923
  3. 12403923
  4. 12403923
  5. 12403923
  6. 12403923
  7. 12403923
  8. 12403923
  9. 12403923
  10. 12403923
  11. 12403923
  12. 12403923
  13. 12403923
  14. 12403923
  15. 12403923
  16. 12403923
  17. 12403923
  18. 12403923
  19. 12403923
  20. 12403923
Contact Seller

$17,745

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,000KM
VIN 3GTU2MECXHG259012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description



" REMOTE STARTER | V8 | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE "



2017 GMS SIERRA 1500 143.5" CREW CAB  4WD. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 239,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. SELLING FOR $17,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for $1195.


Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.


****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy. 


WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Driver Information Centre
Colour-keyed carpeting

Safety

Airbags
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Convenience

engine temperature

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System

Exterior

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Active aero shutters

Mechanical

Capless Fuel Fill
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
LED Lighting
Exhaust
Floor Covering
Chrome
door handles
cargo area
fuel level
alternator
BUMPER
Visors
body-colour
brakes
headlamps
Assist handle
External Engine Oil Cooler
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Mouldings
body colour
Seat
bodyside
Lamps
150 amps
Cargo tie downs (4)
Cooling
Frame
Grille surround
Tailgate
Wheelhouse liners
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
electric power steering (EPS) assist
fully-boxed
hydroformed front section
top
4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer
CornerStep
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps
cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
deep-tinted
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up)
voltage and oil pressure
warning messages and vehicle information
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
EZ-Lift and Lower
Mirror caps
cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
front passenger on A-pillar
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
movable upper
rack-and-pinion
rear bumper
rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
front chrome lower
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Skyline Auto

Used 2017 Honda CR-V EXL - LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS | ANDROID AUTO/CARPLAY | HONDA SENSING | SUNROOF for sale in Concord, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EXL - LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS | ANDROID AUTO/CARPLAY | HONDA SENSING | SUNROOF 153,000 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan RT | NO ACCIDENTS | POWER SLIDING DOOR | HEATED STEERING/SEATS FRNT/BACK | LEATHER for sale in Concord, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan RT | NO ACCIDENTS | POWER SLIDING DOOR | HEATED STEERING/SEATS FRNT/BACK | LEATHER 278,000 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport - ONE OWNER| ACCIDENT FREE | REMOTE START |LANE ASSIST | ANDROID/CARPLAY for sale in Concord, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sport - ONE OWNER| ACCIDENT FREE | REMOTE START |LANE ASSIST | ANDROID/CARPLAY 80,000 KM $24,745 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500