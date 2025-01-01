$17,745+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLE - BACKUP CAM | REMOTE STARTER | HEATED SEATS
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
$17,745
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
" REMOTE STARTER | V8 | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | CRUISE "
2017 GMS SIERRA 1500 143.5" CREW CAB 4WD. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 239,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. SELLING FOR $17,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
As per OMVIC & UCDA member we remind our clients: All vehicles need to be certified and inspected in order to
be safe & road worthy that meets Ontario Certification Standards. Certification can be done for $1195.
Peace of mind 36 Day warranty on all Safety components! Engine, Transmission, Differential, Power Train
Warranty packages are available up to 3 years at great prices.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for a car loan with the most
competitive rates possible and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our
process is fast & easy.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Skyline Auto
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388