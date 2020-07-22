Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

151,854 KM

$26,745

+ tax & licensing
Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

ONE OWNER|CAMERA|4X4|CERTIFIED

ONE OWNER|CAMERA|4X4|CERTIFIED

Location

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5583228
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC6HG347968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,854 KM

Vehicle Description

***4X4|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|CERTIFIED***



2017 GMC SEIRRA K 1500 4X4. BACK UP CAMERA. WITH ONE YEAR WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD  BLUETOOTH. CHROME WHEELS. KEY-LESS ENTRY WITH 2 SET OF KEYS.. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 151854 KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $26745.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, ON, L4K 4C8  PH: 1-647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

