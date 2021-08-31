Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

75,947 KM

$42,600

+ tax & licensing
$42,600

+ taxes & licensing

Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

Work Truck

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

Work Truck

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,600

+ taxes & licensing

75,947KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7697554
  • VIN: 1GT02REG1HZ287036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 75,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean Work truck that has never been used to Snow Plow.  Recent Tires and Brakes.   Comes equipped with Snow Plow Prep Pkg, HD trailer Tow Pkg,  Bluetooth, Reverse Camera and more. Still under Factory Warranty until next March.   Note Minor dent on Tailgate. Just Rust Checked again.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

