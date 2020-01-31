Menu
2017 Honda Civic

Touring REMOTE STARTER|NAVI|LEATHER|CAM

2017 Honda Civic

Touring REMOTE STARTER|NAVI|LEATHER|CAM

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4672215
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F90HH100024
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

***ONE OWNER|ACCIDENT FREE***

2017HONDA CIVIC TOURING. ONE OWNER.FACTORY INSTALLED REMOTE STARTER.PUSH TO START.NO ACCIDENTS.NAVIGATION. ACCIDENT PREVENTION SYSTEM. LANE ASSIST.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD.SIDE CAMERA.LEATHER.SUNROOF. BACK UP CAMERA.HEATED SEATS DRIVER AND PASSENGER AND REAR SEATS.BLUETOOTH. MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.AIR CONDITIONING.ALLOY WHEELS.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 151,000KMS.SELLING IT FULLY CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE FOR $15,995.00 DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***

****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***

SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W,

VAUGHAN,ON L4K 4C8

PH: 647-333-7730

Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

