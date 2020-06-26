Menu
Account
Sign In
$10,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX ONE OWNER|LANE ASSIST|CAMERA|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

EX ONE OWNER|LANE ASSIST|CAMERA|SUNROOF|CERTIFIED

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 5306135
  2. 5306135
  3. 5306135
  4. 5306135
  5. 5306135
  6. 5306135
  7. 5306135
  8. 5306135
  9. 5306135
  10. 5306135
  11. 5306135
  12. 5306135
  13. 5306135
  14. 5306135
  15. 5306135
  16. 5306135
  17. 5306135
  18. 5306135
  19. 5306135
  20. 5306135
  21. 5306135
  22. 5306135
  23. 5306135
Contact Seller

$10,745

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5306135
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F85HH012275
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***HIGHWAY MILEAGE|CERTIFIED***



2017 HONDA CIVIC EX. LANE ASSIST. SUNROOF. ALLOY WHEELS. PUSH START. HEATED SEATS. 2 SET OF KEYS.BACK UP CAMERA.BLUETOOTH.KEYLESS ENTRY.MP3 CD PLAYER.AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING.AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.POWER MIRRORS.POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 215854KMS. DRIVES MINT.VERY GOOD CONDITION.FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $10,745.00.00.PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** ****PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W,ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 1-866-724-3388 Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2017 Honda Civic EX ...
 0 KM
$10,745 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota 4Runner ...
 161,859 KM
$23,745 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 117,897 KM
$16,445 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory