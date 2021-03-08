Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX APPLE CARPLAY|ANDROIN AUTO|CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX APPLE CARPLAY|ANDROIN AUTO|CAMERA

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 6686948
  2. 6686948
  3. 6686948
  4. 6686948
  5. 6686948
  6. 6686948
  7. 6686948
  8. 6686948
  9. 6686948
  10. 6686948
  11. 6686948
  12. 6686948
  13. 6686948
  14. 6686948
  15. 6686948
  16. 6686948
  17. 6686948
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6686948
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58HH039170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***ONE OWNER|ACCIDENT FREE



2017HONDA CIVIC LX.BACK UP CAMERA. HEATED SEATS.BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT.USB.REAR AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. ONLY 35,000KMS. RUN AND DRIVES GOOD. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR$15,987.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 647 3337730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2015 Ford F-150 XL S...
 307,654 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 323i i NO A...
 264,958 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2000 Toyota 4Runner ...
 206,897 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory