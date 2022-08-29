$24,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-760-1882
2017 Honda Civic
Si 4dr Sedan 6M V-Tech Manual Sunroof
Location
Concord Automotive Solutions
161 Connie Crescent Unit 13, Unit 8, Concord, ON L4K 1L3
905-760-1882
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9202054
- Stock #: T-010
- VIN: 2HGFC1E58HH200595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T-010
- Mileage 113,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The right colour on the right car! This Si Sedan is ready to be taken home! Honda's legacy in racing lives well and alive in this Si. The experience is like non other. Get performance and reliability in one package for a good price! Not many cars out there can live up to the civic name and offer you excitement at the same time! Don't hesitate, this will not last long!
Have peace of mind, our vehicles all come with a no charge Carfax report and are Safety Certified upon delivery. Hassle free and simple. No hidden fees price is what you see. This vehicle has NO ACCIDENTS and has a Clean Carfax report.
We offer flexible options and provide solutions for Cash, Finance or Lease to help you get driving easier and competitively!
Ask about our finance and lease options! One of our experienced Client Experience Managers will be happy to assist you!
*Please note that pricing is subject to Finance or Leasing options and includes a $2000 price deduction already from the Cash now price.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.