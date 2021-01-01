Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

23,260 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-4447

4dr Sdn ,Heat Seats, Bluetooth

Location

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

23,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6370250
  • Stock #: Y-0000
  • VIN: 5npd74lf4hh132827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # Y-0000
  • Mileage 23,260 KM

Vehicle Description

8131 keele street


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

