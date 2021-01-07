Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

88,212 KM

Details

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-4447

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL. Reverse camera. Blind Spot. Heated Seats

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL. Reverse camera. Blind Spot. Heated Seats

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

416-792-4447

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

88,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6584470
  • Stock #: 1329
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU177016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1329
  • Mileage 88,212 KM

Vehicle Description

8131 Keele St


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Premium Audio
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight

