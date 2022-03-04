Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

75,000 KM

Details Description

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

ANDROID NAVIGATION I BSM I CAM I HTD SEATS

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

75,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8642888
  • Stock #: 50M12-447266
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU44266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Financing Price Advertised $16,680 or Cash Price $18,280 GL PACKAGE / BLIND SPOT MONITORS / HEATED SEATS / ANDROID NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / ALLOY WHEELS /

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

