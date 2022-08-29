Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

79,641 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Sunroof Heated Seats Rear Cam Blind Spot D

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Sunroof Heated Seats Rear Cam Blind Spot D

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,641KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9024286
  Stock #: M-2213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom, only 79641 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like,

Rear Cam, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist,

Blind Spot Detection and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

Not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test

Drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

