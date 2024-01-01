$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Jeep Renegade
Deserthawk
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,979KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACCJBCB9HPF10629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1392
- Mileage 128,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for any terrain, snow, mud, sand, rock this Jeep is top in any road conditions. This Jeep Renegade 4WD Deserthawk looks amazing inside and out and can handle any conditions. Comes with ALL the great features, Off road capabilities, set from 4x4, snow, mud, sand, rock. Also comes with Navigation, back up camera, Dual Moonroof, heated leather seats, active blind spot assist, Car starter and much much more. MUST SEE!!!!! This Jeep is a delight.
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Black roof rails
Black window trim
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Tow Hooks
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
4.33 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Premium cloth upholstery
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Rear struts
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
Customizable instrument cluster
15.7 STEERING RATIO
115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CORNERING FRONT FOG LIGHTS
180 WATTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Prime Mark Auto
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
Call Dealer
2017 Jeep Renegade