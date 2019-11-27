2017 Kia Sportage

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC
New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom. Canadian Vehicle /
Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just
Like Brand New Automatic, The car has lots of features Like
Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Lane Assist, Rear View Camera,
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Cruise Control.
Comes CERTIFIED. HST, Administration fee and Licensing are not
included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view /
test drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Liftgate
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Hands-Free Liftgate
