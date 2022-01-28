Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus NX 200t

20,000 KM

Details Description

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus NX 200t

EXECUTIVE I HEADS UP I NAVI I BSM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

EXECUTIVE I HEADS UP I NAVI I BSM

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 8185812
  2. 8185812
  3. 8185812
  4. 8185812
  5. 8185812
  6. 8185812
  7. 8185812
  8. 8185812
  9. 8185812
  10. 8185812
  11. 8185812
  12. 8185812
  13. 8185812
  14. 8185812
  15. 8185812
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8185812
  • Stock #: 70D07-667608
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ1H2667608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXECUTIVE PACKAGE - Special Financing Price Advertised $35,998 or Cash Price $37,490 HEADS UP DISPLAY / NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / SUNROOF / HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS / POWER MEMORY SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / LED LIGHTS / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / POWER TAILGATE / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE / COLLISION ASSIST / Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com *** NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C.
_________________________________________________________________________
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com
_________________________________________________________________________
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package for Only $695
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Check
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
We Include Worry Free 60 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 8 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price
_________________________________________________________________________
No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
_________________________________________________________________________
As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra
_________________________________________________________________________
Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 93,860 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 95,873 KM
$17,450 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus IS 300 I ...
 50,866 KM
$32,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory