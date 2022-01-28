2017 Lexus NX 200t

$35,998 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8185812

8185812 Stock #: 70D07-667608

70D07-667608 VIN: JTJBARBZ1H2667608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 20,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.