2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

102,300 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6004701
  VIN: 55SWF4KB0HU223536

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 102,300 KM

CERTIFIED 2017 MERCEDES C-300 BLUE WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR LOADED WITH ALL THE GOODIES. HAS PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MEMORY SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, AND MUCH MORE. READY FOR A TEST DRIVE.

CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT! APPROVED!!!

CALL ADAM OR TEXT 416-571-3707

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT! APPROVED!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

