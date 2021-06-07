Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

77,671 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-4447

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC, Red Interior, Navigation, Blind Spot, Burmester

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC, Red Interior, Navigation, Blind Spot, Burmester

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

416-792-4447

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

77,671KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7272881
  Stock #: yfc
  VIN: 55swf4kb0hu205666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # yfc
  • Mileage 77,671 KM

Vehicle Description

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER / BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


WHY PAY MORE ELSEWHERE?!


 


SAME DAY DELIVERY! WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT TYPES!


 


FULL CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP! 


 


2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4matic - LOADED
 


Colour: Grey Metallic exterior / Red leather interior


Main features & Options:


4matic All-wheel Drive, Keyless Entry & Go, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Burmester Sound System, Bluetooth, Voice Command, Heated Leather Seats w/ memory, Panoramic Sunroof, Power heated mirrors, Power liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Cruise control, Climate control, Airbags, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, USB input .. and much more!!


 


 


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-4447 or Email us yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 8131 Keele St Unit 7 just 2 lights north of Highway 7. Open 7 days a week.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $699.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)


 


Warranty  


 


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

