2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

125,686 KM

Details Description

$35,880

+ tax & licensing
$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

43 AMG I NO ACCIDENTS I 2 SETS OF TIRES

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

43 AMG I NO ACCIDENTS I 2 SETS OF TIRES

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

125,686KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9541867
  • Stock #: 70M01-228384
  • VIN: WDC0G6EB4HF228384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,686 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM PACKAGE - NO ACCIDENTS - NO CLAIMS - FULLY LOADED GLC 43 AMG - 2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS O.A.C. - Finance and Save Over $2,500 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $35,880 call us for more details NAVIGATION / 360 CAMERA / LANE DEPARTURE / HEATED STEERING / LEATHER / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / HEATED AND POWER MEMORY SEATS / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / POWER TAILGATE / COMFORT ACCESS / HEATED REAR SEATS / KEYLESS GO / WINTER AND ALL SEASON TIRES INCLUDED / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ?  visit us  TOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $895.00
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts the From the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $895.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

