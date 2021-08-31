Menu
2017 Nissan Altima

38,235 KM

Details Description Features

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

SL Sunroof Navi Remote Starter Rear Cam Certified*

2017 Nissan Altima

SL Sunroof Navi Remote Starter Rear Cam Certified*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

38,235KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7756293
  • Stock #: M-2121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,235 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Only 38235 KM Canadian

Vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just Like

Brand New Comes CERTIFIED. The car has a lot of features Like Navigation,

Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to view / test

drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

