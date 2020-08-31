Menu
2017 Nissan Juke

77,517 KM

Details Description Features

$18,588

+ tax & licensing
$18,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2017 Nissan Juke

2017 Nissan Juke

Nismo Turbo AWD Navi 360 multi view cam Certified*

2017 Nissan Juke

Nismo Turbo AWD Navi 360 multi view cam Certified*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,588

+ taxes & licensing

77,517KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5830774
  • Stock #: M-2009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,517 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC

 

UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom, Canadian Vehicle /

 

Ontario Car, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition, Runs and Drives Just 

 

Like Brand New Comes Certified. Car has lots of features like

 

360 multi view Cam, Bluetooth, Navigation and much more. 

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

 

not included in the price. Please call us and book your time to

 

view / test drive the car. Our pleasure is to see you in our Showroom.

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

