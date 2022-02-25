Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Micra

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,745

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,745

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Micra

2017 Nissan Micra

ACCIDENT FREE|ALLOY WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Micra

ACCIDENT FREE|ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 8429982
  2. 8429982
  3. 8429982
  4. 8429982
  5. 8429982
  6. 8429982
  7. 8429982
  8. 8429982
  9. 8429982
  10. 8429982
  11. 8429982
  12. 8429982
  13. 8429982
Contact Seller

$6,745

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8429982
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXHL235590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017NISSAN MICRA S ALLOY WHEELS. AUX INPUT.5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 161,000KMS. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $6,745.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE****



*** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8 PH: 647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE





This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2017 Nissan Micra AC...
 161,000 KM
$6,745 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 78,967 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 66,191 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory