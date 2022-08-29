2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,588 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 5 7 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9181492

9181492 Stock #: M-2270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 132,572 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.