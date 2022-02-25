Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

66,191 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

SV|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|CERTIFIED

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8410596
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7HC781473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,191 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD. 4 CYLINDER. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. HEATED SEATS. 5 PASSENGER. BACK UP CAMERA. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 66191 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $19995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING

SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 6478357730



Guaranteed Approval with Rates from 4.9% O.A.C. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. Finance example: loan amount $10,000, monthly payment $189 for 60 months at variable rate of 4.99% C.O.B. is $1319. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

