2017 Nissan Sentra

31,000 KM

Details Description

$13,498

+ tax & licensing
$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5718942
  • Stock #: D09-330154
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXHY030154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # D09-330154
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Collisions, Factory Warranty, SV Package With Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Comfort Access, Push Start, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS* O.A.C. Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, ABS, Air Conditioning, Carfax Verified, Clean Title, Canadian Vehicle & Much More...Visit Over 100 Cars *** www.TorontoAutohaus.com ***Toronto Autohaus Ltd Client Care Package Included For Only $498- 60 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage - Safety & Emission- Oil Change & Filter- Brake Service- Tire Service- Cosmetic Reconditioning- History Report- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application We Include Worry Free 60 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 8 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations. with our client care package as advertised above for only $498.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing ExtraFinancing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. Please contact Toronto Autohaus Ltd Financing Department for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

