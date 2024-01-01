$13,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
2017 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech
Location
The Vault Automotive Collection
310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
647-330-1950
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,024 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to unleash your inner rally driver with this 2017 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech, now available at The Vault Automotive Collection. This sleek blue sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L H4 turbocharged engine paired with a thrilling manual transmission, delivering a dynamic driving experience. The WRX Sport-Tech is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition, while its sporty black interior offers a comfortable and engaging environment for both driver and passengers. With 176,024km on the odometer, this WRX is ready to take on any adventure.
This WRX Sport-Tech comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving enjoyment and safety. From the heated seats and steering wheel to the premium sound system and GPS navigation, this car is built to impress.
Here are five features that truly make this WRX stand out:
- Thrilling Manual Transmission: Experience the pure joy of shifting gears with the precision of a manual transmission.
- Powerful Turbocharged Engine: Unleash the WRX's raw power with its 2.0L H4 turbocharged engine.
- All-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.
- Sport-Tech Trim: Enjoy luxurious amenities like heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added peace of mind thanks to the advanced safety feature of a blind spot monitor.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a high-performance Subaru WRX Sport-Tech at The Vault Automotive Collection.
OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE , JUST ADD TAX AND LICENSING
Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals
For a low cost of $599 (plus tax) We are able to offer Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing. Powertrain Warranty of 3 months/ 3000km. 36 Month Roadside Coverage and up to $4000 off your next car if in the event it gets stolen !
Want more peace of mind ? Most cars can get up to 4 years/unlimited km cover.
Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ? * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence
We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.
Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email The Vault Automotive Collection
The Vault Automotive Collection
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-330-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-330-1950