Get ready to unleash your inner rally driver with this 2017 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech, now available at The Vault Automotive Collection. This sleek blue sedan boasts a powerful 2.0L H4 turbocharged engine paired with a thrilling manual transmission, delivering a dynamic driving experience. The WRX Sport-Tech is equipped with all-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in any weather condition, while its sporty black interior offers a comfortable and engaging environment for both driver and passengers. With 176,024km on the odometer, this WRX is ready to take on any adventure.

This WRX Sport-Tech comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving enjoyment and safety. From the heated seats and steering wheel to the premium sound system and GPS navigation, this car is built to impress.

Here are five features that truly make this WRX stand out:

Thrilling Manual Transmission: Experience the pure joy of shifting gears with the precision of a manual transmission.
Powerful Turbocharged Engine: Unleash the WRXs raw power with its 2.0L H4 turbocharged engine.
All-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.
Sport-Tech Trim: Enjoy luxurious amenities like heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with added peace of mind thanks to the advanced safety feature of a blind spot monitor.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a high-performance Subaru WRX Sport-Tech at The Vault Automotive Collection.

2017 Subaru WRX

176,024 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

2017 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,024KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA1L67H9833297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,024 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

2017 Subaru WRX